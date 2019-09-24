BETHALTO – Nic Vaughn, a senior forward on the boys' soccer team, has been named the Male September Male Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Vaughn, who plays for head coach Derek Jarman, is enjoying a successful season thus far for the Eagles. Through games of Sept. 23, he’s the team’s leading goal scorer with 14, including a goal in a match against Piasa Southwestern on Sept. 23, an 8-1 win for CM.

Vaughn credits his parents and coach for his success on and off the pitch.

“I would like to thank my parents,” Vaughn said. “They have taken me to every practice until I was able to drive. Also, they have pushed me to more successful in my athletic career, as well as making sure I keep my academic grades in check. Another person I would like to thank is Derek Jarman. He has been my high school soccer coach throughout my four years. I wouldn’t be the player I am today without his guidance.”

Vaughn, who’s served as an Eagles captain the past two seasons, has been named to the all-Mississippi Valley Conference first-team two years running and was named to the IHSA Class 2A all-sectional team a year ago. He’s been playing soccer since he was five-years-old.

“My favorite part is the rush you get before playing a game,” Vaughn said. “Every game is a new experience, and I just have a burning passion to play.”

Vaughn, who’s also an outfielder and pitcher on the CM baseball team coached by Nick Smith, feels being involved in sport has taught him many life lessons.

“It has taught me how to work as a team,” Vaughn said. “It doesn’t matter how good you are if you can’t win as a single unit. It has also taught me how to be a leader.”

Vaughn is also a member of the CM National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. Vaughn hopes to play soccer in college, and does have some options on the table, but is currently undecided on where he’ll go to school at this time. He plans on studying accounting in college.

