WOOD RIVER - Jacob Wells, a senior soccer player, is the November Male Athlete of the Month for East Alton Wood River High School.

Wells's coach is Mike Lawson. Wells has played soccer since his childhood. He likes soccer because of the bonds you create with your teammates and coaches.

"I want to thank my parents for giving me the opportunity to play sports from a young age to where I am now. I want to thank my coaches, teammates, and friends for helping me become the athlete I am today," Wells said.

His accomplishments and qualities that have led to this award are "Hard work, dedication not only in sports, school as well. I have been recognized as EAWR’s Boys Soccer All-Time Assist Leader," he said.

"Soccer has taught me responsibilities that are essential to having a successful life, it has taught me respect, responsibility, the ability to work with others efficiently, sportsmanship."

Wells doesn’t plan on playing any further outside of high school, He hopes to focus on his academics. He is undecided about where he wants to attend college at right now. He wants to major in information technology and Cybersecurity.

Some of Wells's classroom accomplishments are "I’ve been in renaissance which awards you for good academics, keeping good grades every semester since I’ve been in High School. I’m in the National Honor Society as well."

Wells also runs cross country for EAWR and he plays basketball and baseball.

