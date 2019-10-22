ALTON - Senior soccer player Braden Schrimpf is the October Male Athlete of the Month for Alton High School.

Schrimpf has been playing soccer since he was 13 years old.

“I would like to thank my parents Matt and Jen for allowing me to play soccer at a high level from a young age," he said. Some of Schrimpf's accomplishments are leadership and foot-skills.

“High school has put me into a position where I need to be a leader,” Schrimpf said.

Nick Funk is Schrimpf's coach at Alton High School.

Schrimpf plans on not playing soccer in college. He would like to go to the University of Georgia or University of Missouri and major in Business Administration and minor in Finance. Schrimpf scored a 34 on his ACT and received a National Merit Scholarship.

