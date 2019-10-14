WOOD RIVER - Andrew Raymond, a senior soccer player, is the October Male Athlete of the Month for East Alton Wood River High School.

Raymond's coach is Mike Lawson. Raymond has played soccer since second grade and what he likes most about it is the bonds that soccer creates.

"I have been best friends with many of my teammates since we started playing at a young age," he said.

"I would like the thank all of my boys on the soccer team that has been with me throughout the four years we have been playing. Also would like to thank my two amazing coaches who have helped me progress throughout the years we’ve been together," Raymond said.

Article continues after sponsor message

His accomplishments and qualities that have led to this award are hard work and dedication not only on the field but also in school.

"I would have to say that being involved in sports has definitely shaped the person I am today. Sports teach you the responsibility that is essential to life. Such as respect, responsibility, the ability to work with others. Those are just a few of many things you learn from being involved in sports."

Raymond doesn't see himself continuing to play soccer in college, but he never knows what will happen. However, He plans on going to Eastern Illinois University, and study Science or Engineering.

Raymond also plays basketball at EAWR. Some of his classroom accomplishments are he is a straight-A student.



Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month Program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: