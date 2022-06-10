ALTON - Senior Services Plus postponed its Community Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, and it will be scheduled for a new date.

The event was postponed due to the weather forecast. The grill is still open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and tunes will be delivered by Chris Schuneman from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30.

