Senior Services Plus Postpones Community Day Because Of Weather
June 10, 2022 11:42 AM
Listen to the story
ALTON - Senior Services Plus postponed its Community Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, and it will be scheduled for a new date.
The event was postponed due to the weather forecast. The grill is still open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and tunes will be delivered by Chris Schuneman from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30.
