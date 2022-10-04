Senior Services Plus Plans Fraud Education Seminar Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Senior Services Plus (SSP) is hosting a Fraud Education Seminar on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 inside the School House Grill in Alton. SSP is excited to partner with AARP Illinois to host a Fraud Education Seminar on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022. Information will be presented by the Fraud & Corruption Section Chief for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois, Scott Verseman. Mr. Verseman is a fraud education expert and will explain what to look for and what to do when it comes to fraud. Lunch will be provided, and RSVPs are required as seats are limited. To RSVP visit: https://bit.ly/3ecXB54 or call 618-465-3298 ext. 123. Article continues after sponsor message Please register by calling Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 x 123. For event inquiries, please contact SSP by phone at 618-465-3298 x 123. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending