ALTON - Senior Services Plus (SSP) is hosting a Fraud Education Seminar on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 inside the School House Grill in Alton.

SSP is excited to partner with AARP Illinois to host a Fraud Education Seminar on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022. Information will be presented by the Fraud & Corruption Section Chief for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois, Scott Verseman. Mr. Verseman is a fraud education expert and will explain what to look for and what to do when it comes to fraud. Lunch will be provided, and RSVPs are required as seats are limited. To RSVP visit: https://bit.ly/3ecXB54 or call 618-465-3298 ext. 123.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Please register by calling Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 x 123.

For event inquiries, please contact SSP by phone at 618-465-3298 x 123.

More like this:

Legislators To Connect With Older Adults At SSP For AARP Illinois Sponsored Panel Discussion
Apr 2, 2025
Senior Services Plus Hosting Elder Abuse Prevention Panel April 8, 2025
Mar 15, 2025
Senior Services Plus to Host Consumer Fraud Panel, Speed Connections Event for Older Adults
Jan 29, 2025
Secretary of State Mobile DMV to Appear at Senior Services Plus
Feb 5, 2025
Senior Services Plus Offers Panel Discussions and Parkinson's Resource Fair
Mar 26, 2025

 