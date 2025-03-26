Our Daily Show Interview! SSP: Upcoming Presentations, Gala, and More!

ALTON - Senior Services Plus has several events on the horizon, including an Elder Abuse Prevention Panel and a Parkinson’s Awareness and Support Health Fair.

Hosted by the Ombudsman Program, the Elder Abuse Prevention Panel is scheduled for April 8, 2025. Community members can come out and enjoy a free lunch in the Schoolhouse Grill at SSP, located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m. and speakers start at noon.

“They're going to be out there talking about how to spot and prevent cases of elder abuse,” explained Leslie, a representative with SSP. “The presentation isn’t only for older adults, but also their care providers and their families. Everybody can keep an eye on what to look out for and who to report it to, all the stuff that goes on for that.”

There will also be a Q&A session following the panel. The panel is free but registration is required; you can RSVP by calling 618-465-3298 ext. 123

Leslie and Emily, another SSP representative, noted that SSP is a local affiliate for Rock Steady Boxing. Based out of the SSP Wellness Center, this program teaches boxing techniques to individuals who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

The Rock Steady Boxing program is hosting a Parkinson’s Awareness and Support Health Fair from 3–5:30 p.m. on April 11, 2025, in the Wellness Center. Emily emphasized that anyone from the community is welcome to attend, though RSVPs are encouraged by calling 618-465-3298 ext. 109.

“It'll be a free event, and they have various professionals and resources coming in to offer information for anybody who has a loved one currently experiencing Parkinson’s disease or who is currently experiencing Parkinson's disease. Anybody from the community can visit,” she added. “It’s also going to be an opportunity for us to give some recognition to our Rock Steady Boxing participants and their accomplishments as they continue to battle their disease.”

From 12–1 p.m. on April 25, 2025, community members can come out to another panel discussion featuring local legislators. This “Meet the Legislators” annual panel encourages older adults to connect with their representatives and learn more about programs and resources available to them.

But Emily and Leslie are most looking forward to SSP’s annual gala, to be held on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. Tickets cost $75, and Emily explained that the money goes to the “area of greatest need,” with a focus on programs that are provided at zero cost to local seniors, like Meals on Wheels.

“All of those programs offer services at no cost,” she said. “For us to be able to support those programs, we have to offer these fundraisers to then offset the costs of providing them. We look at our budgets, we see where there are shortfalls, and that’s why we do these fundraisers, to help offset those shortfalls.”

With live entertainment, a silent auction and several honorees, the gala aims to raise money for SSP’s programs while spreading awareness about their work. You can purchase tickets online until late May. Leslie and Emily noted that it will be a fun night for a great cause.

SSP has a variety of programs and resources in place to support aging individuals in the Riverbend community. For more information about their work and their upcoming events, visit their official Facebook page or their official website at SeniorServicesPlus.org.

