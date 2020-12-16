Senior Services Plus, Inc., Sponsors Community COVID-19 Drive-Thru Test Site On December 22
ALTON - The State of Illinois is sponsoring a community COVID-19 drive-thru test site at Senior Services Plus, Inc., at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton, (back parking lot) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
Senior Services Plus provided this information about the day:
The State of Illinois is sponsoring this community test site at Senior Services Plus, Inc.
Testing hours: Simple nasal swabs will be used. You will be called with results within 4-7 days.
No cost for testing. Bring your insurance card, but you can still be tested if you don’t have insurance.
Anyone can get tested! You don’t have to have symptoms or be sick.
