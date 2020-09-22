ALTON - Senior Services Plus, Inc. was recently named an AmerenCares COVID-19 community relief fund recipient. Ameren, with their employees and Board of Directors, contributed more than $800,000 allocated to 10 recipients of which SSP was honored to be awarded $80,000.00.

COVID19 has brought to light the prevalent issue of senior hunger and SSP has tried to combat that through increased MOW, food care packages, and fresh produce bags.

This generous donation will assist us in increasing our own food production right here on our organic farm. With these monies, SSP will purchase equipment and tools to be used on the farm as well as support the start-up of their Co-op at the SSP School House Acres Farm to benefit our community. SSP plans to provide educational opportunities for schools and experiential learning and locally grown food for the community.

