ALTON – Tuesday is a big day for Senior Services Plus, Inc., in Alton.

Senior Services’ Plus Wellness Expansion Capital Campaign is moving onto the next step, and about to break ground on a new 9,000 square-foot facility with an indoor walking track, new equipment and a 2,400 square-foot classroom is just on the horizon.

On #givingTuesday, Nov. 28, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is willing to match every donation up to $50,000 if it is donated on #givingTuesday through Facebook. Alongside the match through Facebook, SSP also has an anonymous donor that will match each pledge donated.

“This quadruples all pledges donated that day,” Senior Services Plus Executive Director Jonathan Becker said. “Please help us realize our dream of caring for the growing senior population. Give a gift that will affect generations to come.”

“A donation of $25 becomes $100 and a $500 donation becomes $2,000,” Becker said. “This is a huge impact for your donation.”

Becker said the additional space and new wellness center are very much needed for the future of Senior Services Plus.

“We have been working on the wellness expansion for about three years,” Becker said. “We have $1.6 of our $2 million raised for the capital campaign. We want to provide affordable wellness for the community. There are 1,300 members and this would allow us to serve 4,000 to 5,000. This would triple our space. We know affordable wellness is one of the most impactful ways to keep medical costs down.”

“It is an all-day event on Tuesday,” Becker said. “All people have to do is hit the donate button and pay with debit or credit card. Every dollar helps us getting closer to being able to fund our project. We have plans being drawn up by an architect and we put the project out for bid in January.”

Becker said statistically, the senior population is expected to grow rapidly in coming years and the wellness center space will be more and more needed to serve those individuals and families.

Not only will the wellness center expansion allow seniors to stay fit, but they will make connections and friendships that are lasting and helps in the aging process, Becker said.

Becker said he thought Tuesday was a once-in-a-lifetime possible fundraising day with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pledging to help Senior Services Plus, along with the gracious anonymous donor. Again, Becker stressed, for a donation of $25, it becomes $100 and a $250 donation becomes $1,000 to Senior Services Plus’ Wellness Expansion Capital Campaign.

Those who are interested in joining Senior Services Plus can go to http://www.facebook.com/Seniorservicesplus1973 beginning at 8 a.m. EST, Tuesday, Nov. 28.

