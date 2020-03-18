ALTON - Senior Services Plus in Alton has extended their Meals on Wheels program to help out more senior citizens during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Also Meals on Wheels has expanded the program to help the seniors in Senior Living Facilities.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I have a dedicated staff here at SSP. Since places are closed, my staff are the only people that might talk or see some of elderly people during the day," CEO John Becker said.

Since the COVID-19 started SSP has closed the fitness center, all the classes that SSP offers. The School House Grill at Senior Services Plus is offering curbside pickup between 7:00 am and 1:00 pm. All orders must be called in advance. To place your order call (618) 465-3298 ex 101.

The Meals On Wheels Association of America empowers community programs to improve health and quality of life to ensure that no senior goes hungry. More than 5,000 local Meals on Wheels Programs leverage a dedicated army of two million volunteers who day-in and day-out create an efficient and caring way to help America's seniors stay independent, healthy and able to live in their own homes.

More like this: