ALTON - Senior Services Plus will host a free health fair for senior citizens from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Senior Service Plus, located at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton.

Debbie Frakes of Senior Service Plus said there will be free health screenings and 40 vendors present. She said the Older Adults Health Council is coordinating the event. TRIAD, will also be present, with many other agencies.

She said there will also be drawings for baskets and giveaways and those who want breakfast or lunch can get it in the Senior Service Plus grill.

Seniors should leave with info on a wide variety of topics from the event. Those present can also tour the Wellness Center at the facility.

Multiple health agencies will be in attendance.

Frakes said those in addition to the health screenings and giveaways, seniors will be able to learn about health care, wellness, legal issues, and much more.

