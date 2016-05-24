ALTON - Senior Services Plus is partnering with Alton Museum of History and Art to celebrate the history of Memorial Day.

Guest Speaker, Nancy Alexander, will be coming to Senior Services Plus at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 27 to explain the significance and history of Memorial Day. Alexander is an Alton-area historian who speaks about Memorial Day often.

Article continues after sponsor message

The event, which is being held in Multipurpose Room 1 at Senior Services Plus at 2603 North Rodgers Ave. in Alton, is open to the public and is free of charge.

The Alton Museum of History and Art was founded in 1971 as a non for profit organization which depends on Lincoln Douglas Debate Exhibit membership dues, gifts, bequests, and foundation grants to help preserve and tell the story of the individuality of the community which it serves. The exhibits in the museum display the past and present so that the people of the community can discover the people, places and events that influenced the ancestors of Alton and continue to shape the destiny of the town.

The Alton Museum of History and Art recognize the national holiday that originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. The day honors men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

More like this: