ALTON - Theresa Collins, CEO of Senior Services Plus in Alton, has been awarded the Diane Drew Excellence in Leadership Award from the Illinois Association of Community Care Program Homecare Providers for her dedication to working on behalf of older adults in the State of Illinois.

Collins was presented the award on August 24th, 2023, at the IACCPHP Annual Meeting held at Northern Illinois University – Naperville.

For over 30 years, Diane Drew served seniors across the state of Illinois in a variety of positions including co-chairman of the Community Care Program Advisory Committee, Executive Director of CHELP, and as the President of the Illinois Association of Community Care Program Homecare Providers. As a dedication to Drew, this award is given annually to a leader in the Home Care Network who demonstrates the leadership and commitment to excellence that Diane exemplified throughout her career.

Article continues after sponsor message

2023 Awardee Theresa Collins has been with Senior Services Plus for 14 years, opening the Belleville, IL office in 2009 and becoming the Director of Home Care the following year. As a member of IACCPHP, she has served as both VP and President and serves on the membership, training, legislative, and planning committees. Her work in these committees includes ongoing education and advocacy efforts, leading lobbying days in Springfield, IL, advocating for and witnessing several increases in HCA wages over the years, and has testified at numerous hearings. Collins is also a member of the AARP Illinois Executive Council, an IDPH COVID Ambassador, and is also a member of the OASAC, CCPAC, MEEA, and IQ South boards and associations.

About SENIOR SERVICES PLUS

Senior Services Plus is a nearly 50-year-old not-for-profit agency located in Alton, IL and serves 8 counties in southern Illinois through various programs and services. Its mission is to provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age. Find more information about SSP at www.seniorservicesplus.org.

More like this: