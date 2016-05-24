ALTON - Senior Services Plus is celebrating and participating in National Senior Health and Fitness Day by hosting a health fair, classic car show and Trainers Challenge from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Wednesday, May 26.

Several vendors will be participating in the health fair to promote healthy living. The Trainers Challenge will be hosted by the personal trainers in the Wellness Center at Senior Services Plus.

All sponsorships that have been given to the Trainers Challenge are then going towards the expansion of the Wellness Center. The common goal for the day is to help keep older Americans healthy and fit.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Ave. in Alton.

National Senior Health and Fitness Day is a national holiday hosted on the last Wednesday in May for the past 23 years. This year, 100,000 older adults will participate in activities at more than 1,000 locations throughout the U.S. on May 25, 2016.

The 23rd annual National Senior Health and Fitness Day is the nation’s largest annual health promotion event for older adults. Senior Services Plus has participated in the national day for the past several years and plans to carry on the tradition this year.

