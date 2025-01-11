ALTON — Senior Services Plus is excited to invite local seniors to an engaging and fun event, Speed Connections, on Friday, February 7th from 2-4 PM in the School House Grill. This will be Senior Services Plus' third time hosting the event. The event is designed specifically for adults ages 55 and older, offering a unique opportunity to meet new people and form lasting connections in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.

For just $10 per ticket, participants will enjoy a series of timed conversations with fellow attendees, providing the chance to share stories, make new friends, and perhaps even spark a romantic connection.

The event will take place in a casual, welcoming environment, where participants will rotate through timed intervals, giving everyone the opportunity to mingle and connect. Whether you’re looking for friendship or just want to meet new faces in the community, Speed Connections promises a fun and exciting experience.

Spaces are limited, so don't wait—reserve your spot today and join us for an afternoon of socializing and building meaningful relationships.

For more information, please reach out to Sydney Peckham at speckham@seniorservicesplus.org or call 618-465-3298 ext. 116. Tickets can be purchased online at: Speed-Connections

