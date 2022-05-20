ALTON - A free health fair for senior citizens on Wednesday at Senior Services Plus on North Rodgers in Alton was well-received with a large group in attendance.

About 40 vendors participated and several senior and health-related agencies, including TRIAD, were also present. Seniors were able to learn about health care, wellness, legal issues and much more, plus have health screenings and participate in giveaways.

Carrie Carter of the Older Adults Health Council said this event allows them to reach seniors in a special way with the health fair. She said she appreciated the partnership with Senior Services Plus and the other vendors for the event.

Debbie Frakes, a spokesperson for Senior Services Plus, said it was an excellent turnout for the event.

“We haven’t been able to hold one of these for three years because of COVID-19 and we had a lot of participants today and it worked out well,” she said. “We are so happy to have everyone back in the building.”

Frakes stressed their cafe is open for breakfast and lunch every day and the Wellness Center is also open daily.

