ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Senior Olympics – an Olympic-style sporting event for men and women aged 50 and older – will soon embark on its 42nd year. The regional competition is accepting applications for athletes and volunteers to participate in more than 90 individual and team events over Memorial Day Weekend and surrounding dates, May 20 – 30, 2022.

The St. Louis Senior Olympics (SLSO) is a highly visible and organized event, involving more than 1,200 athletes, 300 volunteers and 9 venues across the greater St. Louis Metropolitan area. The amazing participants are “newbies” and veterans, competitive and fun-seekers, and they join us from nearly 150 neighborhoods across 12 states! The St. Louis Games is known as one of the premier Senior Olympics events in the nation. Its continued success is due to the incredible support received from corporate sponsors, community partners, longtime participants and dedicated volunteers who share in the excitement and camaraderie that is felt during those days of competition.

From basketball to bocce; soccer, softball and shuffleboard; to tap dancing, tennis and track – the 90 events are open to everyone, so long as the athletes are at least 50 years old as of December 31, 2022 – and there is no maximum age!

“The whole community gets involved with the St. Louis Senior Olympics. Grandparents and parents compete, while children and grandchildren volunteer. Brothers play together, fathers and daughters play together. Grandsons shag balls for grandmothers,” said Stephanie Rhea, event coordinator for the event. “The competition is great, but the comradery is incredible. Strangers cheer for each other. Everyone wants to do their best and see others do their best. It is a perfect example of what lifelong fitness should look like.”

To kick off the games, pickleball single and double games begin play before the opening ceremonies on Thursday, May 26 at 1 p.m. at the J’s Staenberg Family Complex Mirowitz Performing Arts Center in Creve Coeur. There will be a ceremonial torch lighting, speeches and presentation of the game’s annual awards.

To register as an athlete or volunteer, see a complete list of events, venues and schedule or to get more information, visit stlouisseniorolympics.org or call 314.442.3164. Paper registration forms are available at the J locations in Creve Coeur and Chesterfield, and at various athletic specialty stores and community organizations throughout the area. Deadline for early registration rates is April 24; final registration deadline is May 10.

The 2022 St. Louis Senior Olympics is sponsored in part by Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, Barnes Jewish Hospital, AARP St. Louis, Aetna, Clarendale Clayton, Express Scripts and SSM Health. Additional support is provided by numerous area businesses and organizations.

