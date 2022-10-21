WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A Senior student is selected each month by members of the EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

September’s winner is Mary Nguyen. Mary is a Senior at EAWR and is involved with volleyball, cheerleading, track & field, cross country, spirit club, soccer, student council, drama club, and many more activities.

Mary has received honors for Rookie of the Year - cross country, 110% track & field, High Honor Roll & Renaissance Program.

After graduation, Mary plans to obtain a degree in biomedical engineering at an undecided college near St. Louis.

Congratulations Mary and we all wish you good luck in your future!

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 87 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

