PIASA - Mackenzie Conlee, a senior cross country runner, is the November Female Athlete of the Month for Southwestern High School.

Conlee's coach is Gary Bowker. Mackenzie said her major accomplishments leading to the award were as follows:

She was the team captain of the girls cross country team and was always a top 2 or 3 finisher on her team. She said she gives 110 percent and she also went to state for track and field in the 4x8 relay.

Mackenzie has been running cross country for three years. She would like to thank her parents for being there for her even on her bad days. She would like to thank her coaches for putting in the most effort.

Mackenzie is undecided about if she will play sports in college but she has a few offers. She wants to major in Bio-Med.

Some of her classroom accomplishments are High GPA, Spanish club, NHS, and a freshman mentor. She also runs track for Southwestern Piasa Birds.

