ALTON - William Roderfeld has emerged as one of the top golfers in the Metro-East area, and has had a very good opening month, taking medalist honors in a pair of meets, and also finishing third in the small school division of the Madison County Tournament Aug. 20, and tied for fifth in the Alton Tee-Off Classic Aug. 18.

For those accomplishments, Roderfeld has been named the Riverbender.com Male Athlete of the Month for the Explorers for September, 2020.

Roderfeld, who plays for head coach Ryan Geisler, has been playing golf his entire life, and feels it has helped him develop into the person he is today.

"It has helped teach me responsibility," Roderfeld said.

Roderfeld thanked both his parents and his coaches for helping him along the way in becoming a successful golfer.

"I would like to thank my parents and coaches for all the help and support along the way to help me become the golfer I am today," Roderfeld said.

In his finishes in tournaments so far, Roderfeld has helped the Explorers win the small school title in the Madison County Tournament, along with a fourth place finish at the Alton Tee-Off, and a third place at the East Alton-Wood River Hickory Stick Invitational Aug. 17.

An interesting sidenote to Roderfeld's athletic prowess, in 2019, he became an Eagle Scout from Troop 7 in Godfrey. He has also been out to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. Roderfeld was a high honor roll student at Marquette Catholic this past semester.

Roderfeld also plays for the boys volleyball and bowling teams at Marquette, and also is a member of the bass fishing team. He does hope to play golf at the next level.

"I am hoping to continue to play golf in college," Roderfeld said, "but I do not know where I want to go yet."

Roderfeld is looking to major in electrical engineering, and hopes to make a career of it.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors, and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment, and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

