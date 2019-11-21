ALTON - Senior golfer Tyler Hazelwood is the November Male Athlete of the Month for Alton High School.

Hazelwood has been playing golf since he was 7 years old. He started taking it seriously in eighth-grade. He would like to thank his parents, Dana and Aaron Hazelwood.

He is coached by Zachary Deeder. The love of the game has led him to this award.

"During the season, golf is all I do," Hazelwood said. "In the offseason, I work out more and I like to think around with my bag. My constant drive for gold has helped me.

"High School golf has helped me become the person I am today because I have been determined."

He intends to continue his golf career into college. He has not chosen a college yet. His dream school would be Ole Miss. He is interested in majoring in something medical or law. He is enrolled in multiple honors and dual credit classes and one AP class. He has held a 3.7 GPA.

"If someone wants a new hobby, try this great game," Hazelwood said. "Golf is a game that someone can always have fun with, and exhibits the traits of sportsmanship and class manship.

