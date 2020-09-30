GRANITE CITY - Senior golfer Simon Maxfield has been a mainstay on the boys golf team at Granite City High School this season, and his consistent play has been one of the hallmarks for the Warriors in the 2020 campaign.

For his consistency and accomplishments in the season so far, Maxfield has been selected as the Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for the Warriors for September, 2020.

Maxfield has stepped up and played exceptionally well for the Warriors this season, and head coach Jeff Ridenour has been very pleased with his efforts.

"Simon's had a pretty good year so far," Ridenour said during an interview. "He's been very consistent, he's scored in every meet and tournament we've played, he's played well, and that's why he's been our most consistent player."

In his most recent tournament, the Dick Gerber Invitational played last week, Maxfield fired a 78 in his opening round and had a solid effort all weekend, despite slipping the next day.

"He had a good score, and actually moved up," Ridenour said, "but on the second day, he fell off just a little. He struck the ball well, but because of the narrow (Fox Creek) course, he ran into some bad luck."

Since his opening day 88 at the East Alton-Wood River Hickory Stick Classic on Aug. 17, Maxfield's best scores have been consistently in the 40s for nine-hold meets, and in the 80s for longer tournaments. His best nine-hold score was a 40 in a meet against Father McGivney Catholic and Dupo on Aug. 31.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

The key part of Maxfield's game has been his consistency, and he works hard to keep that game very sharp.

"Simon's been consistent all year, and that's all we can ask," Ridenour said. He's been a part of the program since his freshman year. He's done everything we've asked of him, he's stepped up to take a leadership role, and he's working on his game in practice and in the off-season."

Ridenour and his family have known Maxfield and his family for many years, and the coach knows what kind of person Maxfield is as well.

"Simon's a great kid, and we've loved having him on the team since he's been here," Ridenour said. "He comes from a great family. I've known him since I played baseball with his dad, and he's just a fantastic kid."

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment, and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!