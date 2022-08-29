BETHALTO - Senior forward for the Civic Memorial boys soccer team Bryce Davis says he goes into every game like it could be his last. He just wants to finish out his senior year on a high note.

He’d love to do two things this season. Get back to and win another Regional Championship, and maybe break the school’s scoring record again. That’s right, again.

He shattered the record last year with his 35-goal campaign, taking over the school’s single-season scoring record by eight goals. He believes he has what it takes to one-up himself his senior year. Davis is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month.

He claims he’s not counting, but if he matches his tally of 35 from last year, he’ll finish in triple-digit scoring for his high school playing career.

The crazy part? He’s already just about a third of the way there and the Eagles are only four games into the season. After a five-goal performance in his last game, he’s up to 11 this season. Bryce is nearly averaging a hat trick per game.

He remained humble after his performance Monday night crediting his team. Scoring record aside, Bryce just wants to win soccer games too, especially his conference ones.

“It’s two very important games coming up and we need to go in strong-headed,” he said about his upcoming conference games against Triad and Highland.

The team won a Regional Championship last year, having a somewhat easy route to it, before being defeated by Mascoutah in the Sectional Semifinals by a score of 3-2. Bryce said he’s got that rematch circled on his calendar.

“We expect to go farther,” Bryce said about the postseason, saying that his team has to win another regionals “by all means.”

He is feeling a little bittersweet about his senior year though.

“I’ve been playing with these kids basically my whole life since I was about five or six, so I’m just looking forward to playing my last season with my teammates.” He said that he hopes to leave a legacy at Civic Memorial.

It’s possible he holds that goal record for a long time to come, especially if he tops it again this season.

When the goal-scoring machine isn’t out on the soccer field, he’s the football team’s go-to kicker. He knocked back a few extra points in a 24-3 win over Alton Marquette to open up the football season. He did so in front of over 1,000 fans. Under all that pressure he was bound to miss one.

He told a funny story from the game. After he missed a field goal attempt a Marquette fan yelled “stick to soccer!” from the stands. Bryce said he laughed after hearing that chirp. In the end, his team still took home the win and that’s all he cared about.

So, Bryce is certainly keeping himself busy this fall. He’ll be back in soccer action a few times this week and then with the football team on Friday night (September 2) when the Eagles host East Alton Wood River.

