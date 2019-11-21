JERSEYVILLE - Matthew Jackson, a senior quarterback on the football team, is the November male Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

Jackson, who played for head coach Ric Johns, enjoyed a successful senior season for the Panthers. The coaches felt that he had a very strong work ethic and commitment to the team. Jackson's statistics were very impressive, as well. Jackson ran the ball a total of 147 times for 828 yards, and scored seven touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt, and 91.8 yards-per-game. Jackson also completed 41 passes in 102 attempts for 633 yards and eight touchdowns during the season.

Jackson thanked his entire family for the success that he enjoyed as a player for the Panthers.

"I would like to thank my family as a whole," Jackson said, "from my parents to siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. All of them have been extremely supportive through the years, and are always there to cheer me on."

Jackson has always been a team player and feels that's been his biggest strength that he brought to the team.

"I would say it's always being dedicated tot he team, coach, and striving for common goals," Jackson said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jackson has been playing football for eight years and enjoys the competitive aspect of the game, along with the friendships he's made.

"What I like most is how competitive the sport is," Jackson said, "and all the friends I have made through the years because of the sport."

Jackson also feels that playing for the Panthers has helped him develop into a person who's always committed to the team and to keep on striving for goals, no matter how hard it may seem to be.

"It has taught me never to give up when things get tough," Jackson said, "because in the end, the hard work always pays off. Another way it has helped me develop into who I am today is always being 100 percent committed to the task at hand."

Jackson would like to play football in college, but hasn't yet decided where he'll go to school next fall. He also plays for the Panthers' basketball team, and has very much enjoyed playing for Jersey.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed playing football and basketball at JCHS," Jackson said, "and I know I am going to miss it."

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment, and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: