EDWARDSVILLE - Timmy Lott, a senior football player, is the December male Athlete of the Month for Metro-East Lutheran High School.

Lott, who played for head coach Bob Keplar, is an offensive and defensive lineman for the Knights, who had their most successful season in many years in 2019 after switching to eight-man football. On defense, Lott made 40 tackles, with one quarterback sack. He thanks his parent and his teammates for their support, and enjoys football very much.

"I love the brotherhood of the sport," Lott said.

Lott also enjoys the defensive tackles of football, and has played for four years. He enjoys being involved in sports, and football in particular, for a simple reason.

"They have created a love for physical activity," Lott said.

Lott also enjoys singing in choir, and has also enjoyed success on the wrestling team under head coach Tim Muther. Currently, Lott is wrestling in the 220-pound weight class with a record of 12-3 this season. and recently made school history by becoming the first wrestler to win a tournament championship of any kind when he took first place in the 220-pound division at the Columbo Classic at Gateway Science Academy in St. Louis.

Lott is hoping to play football in college, but has not yet decided where he'll go to school, He's hoping to major in marine biology.

