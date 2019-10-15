EDWARDSVILLE - Zachary Robert Keplar, a senior football player, is the October Male Athlete of the Month for Metro East Lutheran High School.

Keplar's coach is Robert Keplar. Keplar has been playing football since he was 5 years old. He loves the competitiveness of football.

"I would like to thank my dad for always being a great father and also a great coach and my mom for being my number 1 fan in the stands."

Keplar's said the accomplishments and qualities that have led to this award are: "Hard work and dedication."

In his free time, he likes to hang out with friends and working out in the winter.

Keplar is hoping to play football in college at either MacMurray, Elmhurst, or Aurora. He would like to major in sports management or physical science. He also plays baseball for Metro East Lutheran.

