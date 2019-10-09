BETHALTO - Nick Walker, a senior football player, is the September Male Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Walker is coached by Mike Parmentier. Walker has played football for 13 years. "I would like to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for helping me along the way," Walker said.

"Having good teammates and the great coaching staff has made it easy for me to do my job and also helped to get this award."

Walker plans on playing baseball in college but he is undecided on where. He plans on studying Occupational Saftey and Health.

Walker likes to fish and hunt in his free time. He is also a member of the National Honors Society and Mu Alpha Theta math Honors society. He plays baseball and basketball for the Eagles.

