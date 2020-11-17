GRANITE CITY - Senior Chase Reeves is a true multi-sport athlete at Granite City High School. He's played on both the football and soccer teams, and played on the Warriors' golf team this fall after both football and soccer were moved to the spring season by the IHSA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For his accomplishments on both the gridiron and golf course this fall, Reeves has been named Granite's Riverbender.com Athlete of the Month for November, 2020.

Reeves, who played golf for head coach Jeff Ridenour, and will play football for first-year head coach Jake Janek, and soccer for his father, Ryan Reeves, has competed in football kicking competitions this fall despite the season being moved to the spring. He's won a number of competitions with Kohl's Kicking and National Kicking Rankings camps, which attract kickers from all over the country.

"While competing in events all summer and fall, I've won numerous competitions with Kohl's Kicking and NKR Kicking," Reeves said, "and received a five-star rating and a national ranking. I'm number eight in the country with NKR, number 19 in the Filipino Filopovich Kicking, and number 70 with Kohl's Kicking. In golf, I was able to play due to football and soccer being postponed, I played as our team's number one or number two most of the season, and won the Newcomer of the Year award at the season-ending banquet."

Reeves thanked both his parents and his coaches for their support and for giving him the chance to attend the various camps at which he's excelled.

"I would like to thank them for their support," Reeves said, "and thank them for allowing me to travel all over the country and compete in athletic events."

Reeves has been the starting kicker for the Warriors' football team for four years, along with being a four-year starter for the soccer team, and enjoys the atmosphere that surrounds the games.

"I enjoy the Friday night games, the support from the community, and being around my teammates," Reeves said.

Reeves has been playing some kind of sport all of his life. He's played for the St. Louis Scott Gallagher soccer club, youth hockey with the Twin Bridges Lightning club, and club baseball with the St. Louis Rawlings Prospects. Being involved in sports has developed his sense of commitment and a solid work ethic that he brings to everything he does.

"Playing three sports in high school has taught me that it takes a lot of time, and a lot of commitment," Reeves said.

Away from the fields, Reeves enjoys spending time with his friends and family, carries a 4.53 grade point average in the classroom, and is a member of the school's National Honor Society chapter. He's hopeful of earning a NCAA Division I scholarship for football, or going to a Division II school that will allow him to play both football and soccer.

"I definitely plan on playing something in college," Reeves said.

Reeves is currently unsure of where he'll attend college or of a major, but is looking at some kind of law enforcement career, and is interested in possibly being either a detective or an FBI agent.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possibly by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment, and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

