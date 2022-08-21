WOOD RIVER - Senior football lineman Richard Seitzinger is one of the key linemen that East Alton-Wood River High will be depending on when the Oilers open their 2022 football season on Aug. 26 at home against Harrisburg.

Seitzinger is one of the team's hardest workers, both on the field and in the weight room, leading by example for his teammates while encouraging them to work together to be successful.

For his efforts, Seitzinger has been named a Midwest Members Credit Union male Athlete of the Month at EAWR.

Seitzinger, who plays for head coach Garry Herron, has played football for nearly a decade and enjoys both working with and helping out his teammates.

"I've been playing football for eight years," Seitzinger said, "and the most I like about football is being with my friends and working together in tough situations."

Seitzinger thanked his family for their support in his football endeavors.

"I would like to thank my mom, dad, sisters and brother-in-law for pushing me to the best football player and person I can be, "Seitzinger said.

His accomplishments on the field have come through the support of his family and his hard work on and off the field.

"Working hard in the weight room," Seitzinger said, "and having a supportive family and friends."

Seitzinger's success for the Oilers has helped him become the person that he is today and has taught him how to work out of tough situations as well.

"The teachers and staff at my school have helped me become a better student and a better person in and out of school," Seitzinger said. "Football helps with the tough situations that need to be done.

In the classroom, Seitzinger has also enjoyed success. He's currently carrying a 3.7 grade point average and is a member of the school's National Honor Society chapter. Seitzinger also competes on the EAWR track team, where he throws both the shot put and discus. He hopes to attend SIU-Edwardsville for college and major in business management.

