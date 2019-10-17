EDWARDSVILLE – Kailey Noud, a senior playing field hockey, has been named October Female Athlete of the Month for Edwardsville High School.

Noud, who plays for head coach Jaimee Phegley, has been playing field hockey for seven years and she likes the competitiveness of the game.

Noud would like to thank her parents for "supporting me through the years and my coach’s for helping me grow as an individual on and off the field. My parents work in St. Louis but still manage to attend all of my games."

Field hockey has helped her focus on what is important at the moment and has helped her mature in the process.

Noud doesn't see her playing field hockey in college and unsure what college she will attend but she wants to major in physical therapy. Kailey is also on the Edwardsville trap team.

