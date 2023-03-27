ALTON - The Alton Redbirds girl's soccer team can consider themselves lucky that they have such a lethal attacker on their side.

That would be none other than senior forward Emily Baker.

She burst onto the scene last season with an impressive 31-goal campaign. She is already off and running this season with eight goals in just five games.

For her continued success, Emily is an Auto Butler Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

Usually, the fastest player on the field, Emily uses her speed and agility to get behind defensive lines constantly. Whenever she is on the field, the other team must know where she is at all times.

Saturday, against the defending two-time IHSA Class 2A state champions Triad Knights, Emily scored a brace to get her team back into the game. Alton went down 2-0 after the first half, but Emily's two second-half strikes, one being a penalty, tied the game back up at 2-2.

Although the Redbirds went on to lose the game, Triad head coach Matt Bettlach still praised Emily.

“You can mark her all you want; she’s still going to find the space and do what she does best. She’s got the speed; she’s got the skill and she can hit from anywhere," he said.

Emily plays for Alton with her twin sister Peyton who is the starting goalie. The Baker sisters also play with one another at the club level for St. Louis Scott Gallagher.

Both are already signed to play collegiate soccer as well. Peyton will be attending McKendree University while Emily is headed to Southeast Missouri State University.

Alton continues Southwestern Conference play tomorrow (March 28) in a big-time battle against the O'Fallon Panthers. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at O'Fallon Township High School.

