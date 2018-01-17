GLEN CARBON – One of the leaders of this year’s Metro-East Lutheran boys basketball team is Darion Brooks.

Brooks said as a team for MELHS to have success, they have to be more patient mentally than physically.

“I think the mental aspect is most important in basketball, or any sport,” he said. “Sometimes we struggle to stay together and be a mental team. Once we do that, we can pretty much run with anybody.”

When observing Brooks at the point guard position, it is obvious he is constantly analyzing the game and setting up plays, so he values and understands the mental approach to the game.

Brooks hit a pair of key three-pointers in a recent 54-39 triumph over Father McGivney, and he felt it was his patience that paid off for the Knights in that win.

“I just waited my turn,” Brooks said. “It was a couple I felt I should have took, but I know for the best of the team, I should wait and make the ball work around. And then when I felt I was more open, and I saw the hoop, I just rose up and let it fly.”

As far as the New Year goes, Brooks has some simple goals for himself and his team.

“We need, like I said, to get be up to .500 or better,” Brooks said. “We just need build on whether it's a win or a loss and take the good stuff from it, and get ready for the rest of the season, especially the end of the year.”

And you can expect Darion Brooks to be among the team leaders for the Knights as their season continues on.

