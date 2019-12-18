ALTON - Isabel Borman, a Marquette Catholic senior dancer, has accomplished several feats in her nearly four years on the dance team.

Borman is the December Female Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic High School. Borman has been dancing for 15 years and has been dancing competitively for four years.

"I really enjoy dancing primarily because it’s a way of expressing my emotions and feelings without talking about them," she said. "Whenever I dance I forget about any problems in my life and am able to just focus and enjoy the task at hand. I also enjoy dancing because of the family it has given me. The girls and I on the team are so close and we can come to one another for anything, dance-related or not."

Borman recapped her Marquette Catholic dance career and said the incredible journey began when she was a freshman.

"During my freshman year, the team placed third at the Illinois Drill Team Association State competition in the varsity 1A jazz category," Borman said. "As a sophomore, I auditioned to be an All-American dancer and was invited to travel to London and dance in the New Year’s Day Parade. I traveled to London in late December of 2017 and returned back in January of 2018. As a junior, I was appointed co-captain of our team.

"As a senior, I have again received the All-American award, led the team as captain, and placed third in the varsity 1A category at a large IHSA regional competition in Naperville, IL., in early December. The team plans to compete through February in IHSA and IDTA regional, sectional, and state competitions."

Borman is coached by Sammy Fumagalli and Emily Fuerstein. She would like to thank her mom and dad for supporting her aspiration for dance since she was a small child.

"My mom and dad are constantly coming to events, watching me perform, and providing the materials necessary for me to continue my sport. They have always been very supportive in everything that I do."

"Through dance, I was able to learn the importance of teamwork. Everyone can contribute something and without one person, the team falls apart. I have also gained leadership skills from leading the dance team. I believe that these skills will help me in my future education."

Borman said she would like to continue dancing in college, whether it is on a team or outside of school. She would like to attend Purdue University or Missouri University of Science and Technology and study biomedical engineering or bioengineering. She is consistently on the high honor roll, a member of the National Honor Society, and she is an Illinois State Scholar.

A little fun fact about her is her freshman year of dance at UDA summer camp she received the title of “Drill Down Queen.”

"Winning that (Drill Down Queen at the UDA summer camp) as a freshman was super cool," she said.

Borman also won Homecoming Queen for Marquette in September.

