GRANITE CITY - Senior cross country runner Thomas Westbrook emerged as the top runner for the boys cross country team at Granite City High School this fall as the sport returned to near-normal conditions after an abbreviated 2020 season due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Westbrook ran a very good race for the Warriors in the IHSA Class 3A regional at Normal Community, having a time of 16:38.9 to qualify for the sectional meet at Quincy, the only Granite runner to do so. In the sectional, Westbrook had a time of 17:42.3, but didn't qualify for the state meet.

Westbrook was a team leader for the Warriors, consistently finishing as one of the team's top runners in every meet.

For his accomplishments on the cross country courses, Westbrook has been named the Warriors' Stillwater Senior Living male Athlete of the Month.

Westbrook, who ran for head coach Richie Skirball, felt that his running for both him and the Warriors led to this month's honor. He thanked a specific member of his family for helping him achieve his success as a runner.

"I would thank my grandma, Teresa Day, for her motivation and my team," Westbrook said.

Westbrook hasn't been running long but enjoys the competition of the sport.

"I've been running for two-and-a-half years," Westbrook said. "I like competing."

Being involved in Warriors' sports has helped Westbrook tremendously in one aspect.

"It makes me more focused," Westbrook said.

Westbrook also runs for the Warriors' track and field team, and is also an avid boxer and scuba diver. He also enjoys mountain biking, and hopes to continue running in college. He hasn't decided where he'll attend school at, but does plan to major in law enforcement.

