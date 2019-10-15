ALTON - Riley Vickrey, a senior cross country runner, is the October Female Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic High School.

Vickrey is coached by Tim Turnbeaugh. She has finished 2nd in the MELHS Debut Meet at SIUE, 1st in the Carlinville Early Meet, 8th in the St. Louis University High Meet at Forest Park with over 250 runners, 1st in the Alton Coed Invitational, 1st in the Jersey Invitational and 2nd in the Triad Invitational.

She recently won the small school division of the Madison County Meet with a time that was also better than the top runner in the big school division.

Riley leads by example and always has a positive outlook on life in general. This is a trait that is truly needed to be a leader.

