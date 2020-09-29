GRANITE CITY - Lacey Kunz has been a runner since her freshman year, and is grateful for all the people she's met through cross country, and also loves the peaceful feeling she gets while she's running.

"I started running my freshman year of high school," Kunz said. "My junior year is when I started to like it more. I don't just run because my mom wanted me to, I run because I really love this sport and the people in it. The thing I like most about cross country is the amazing people I have met through this sport. The feeling I get when I run around some of the most beautiful places like Hawaii, the mountains of Colorado, random dirt roads in Missouri and Arkansas, is so amazing, I feel so free and at peace with myself. I love nature, so running in those places are super cool to me!"

Kunz thanks her parents, coaches and teammates, both current and former, who have encouraged her to keep running and pursue her goals in cross country.

"I would like to thank my mom and grandpa for the endless support they have given me, and how positive they are," Kunz said. "I would also like to thank my whole team and all my coaches for always pushing me in workouts, and making me a better person. Beyond thankful for Lauryn Fenoglio, and how running has brought us so close. Chessy Nikonowicz and Emily Johnson have helped me succeed in many ways. Emily has run with me many times at 5 a.m., because that was the only time I could get a run in. Chessy's advice is the best. It's always never put too much pressure on yourself, and just have fun out there."

Being involved in the running community itself has served as an inspiration to Kunz, and feels it's helped her become the kind of person that she is today.

"If I didn't join cross country, then I wouldn't have met all these amazing people who have shaped me into the person I am today," Kunz said. "I am constantly inspired by people in the running community."

Kunz is hoping to continue to run in college, but hasn't yet decided on which school she'll attend as of yet. She hopes to major in either sports medicine or sports psychology. And she also credits another sport she played in her younger days that helped he develop her love of running.

"I played soccer for about six years," Kunz said. "I was a forward and midfielder. Whenever the coach would make us run around the complex, I didn't mind it, I honestly liked it. I kind of realized I liked running a little bit. I quit soccer right before high school."

