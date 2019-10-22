GRANITE CITY - Jeremiah Perry, a senior cross country runner, is the October Male Athlete of the Month for Granite City High School.

Perry's coach is Rich Skirball, and has been running for the Warriors since his freshman year. He feels that being involved in sports has helped him become a leader and taught him how to interact with others.

"My high school career in sports has helped me interact with others, and become a leader," Perry said.

Perry thanked his family, teammates and coaches who have helped him along the way.

"I would like to thank my family, teammates, coaches and past teammates for helping me become the person and athlete I am now," Perry said.

Perry has had a number of accomplishments this season to date. He's medaled in all nine of the races that he's run, and also won the Collinsville Invitational. Perry is also involved in school activities as well, being a member of the Varsity Club, the Science Club and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Perry, who also plays basketball and runs on the track and field team for the Warriors, hopes to run both in college. He hasn't yet decided on where he'll go, but for now, plans to major in business.

