GRANITE CITY - Chessy Nikonowicz, a Senior cross country runner, is the September Female Athlete of the Month for Granite City High School.

Nikonowicz's coach is Richie Skirball, and she has run cross country for four years of high school but she has been running since fourth grade.

“I would like to thank my family, my team and my coach for always supporting me, making sure I have everything and know everything I need, for always being by my side and pushing me to my limits to achieve all my goals," Nikonowicz said.

Nikonowicz finished in the Top 10 at GCHS Invite. She holds the school record in the 3-mile. She was the first girl in GCHS history to break the 20-minute mark and the only girl to break 19 minutes.

“My high school cross country career has made me more responsible and have better time management and gave me better leadership skills. Cross country has made me more outgoing and open to new people. I’m always meeting new runners and other coaches.”

In Nikonowicz's spare time, she likes to draw and read. Nikonowicz would like to run in college, but she is unsure where but keeping her options open.

She is an honor student taking AP and college-level classes. She also runs track for Granite City High School where she participates in the 2-mile, mile and sometimes 800.

