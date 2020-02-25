ROXANA - Valerie Nyswonger is a Roxana senior and a top-notch, competitive cheerleader for the Shells.

Nyswonger is the February Female Athlete of the Month for Roxana High School. Nyswonger is coached as a cheerleader by Stephanie Palen.

Nyswonger has been cheerleading for six years.

"Being a part of the cheer team has shown me the importance of hard work and dedication," she said. "As well, it has helped me develop my leadership skills.

"Most recently my team and I went to day two of IHSA State and got sixth place. I am extremely proud of my team and it felt amazing to have all of our hard work pay off.

"I would like to say how thankful I am for my coach, team, and parents for all of their support."

Nyswonger is thinking about continuing cheerleading at Illinois State University and majoring in education.

