ROXANA - Valerie Nyswonger is a Roxana senior and a top-notch, competitive cheerleader for the Shells.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Nyswonger is the February Female Athlete of the Month for Roxana High School. Nyswonger is coached as a cheerleader by Stephanie Palen.

Nyswonger has been cheerleading for six years.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Being a part of the cheer team has shown me the importance of hard work and dedication," she said. "As well, it has helped me develop my leadership skills.

"Most recently my team and I went to day two of IHSA State and got sixth place. I am extremely proud of my team and it felt amazing to have all of our hard work pay off.
"I would like to say how thankful I am for my coach, team, and parents for all of their support."

Nyswonger is thinking about continuing cheerleading at Illinois State University and majoring in education.

Riverbender.com’s Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment, and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this:

BJ's Printables Female Athlete Of Month: Taylor Weber Will Be A Key To MELHS' Softball Success
Mar 17, 2025
Spencer Homes Female Athlete Of Month: Riley Nelson Off To Great Start As Edwardsville Softball Pitcher, Is 2-0
Mar 24, 2025
BJ's Printables Female Athlete Of Month: MELHS' Alexis Weber Sees Improvement All Around On Her Team
Mar 19, 2025
Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of Month: From Dance Floor to Student Council, Grace Stoverink Shines
Mar 5, 2025
Arbuthnot Becomes 10th Inductee In Shells Athletic Hall of Fame
Feb 15, 2025

 