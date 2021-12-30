WOOD RIVER - Although the routines and stunts are there for everyone to see on the sidelines during games and during competitions throughout the year, much hard work goes on behind the scenes that help sharpen the precision of the routines, as even the smallest of errors can make the difference in the competitions.

Alexis Brigman, a senior cheerleader for East Alton-Wood River High School, is a prime example of that hard work, as she's been a cheerleader for the Oilers for all four years in school, and the work shows in all of her team's routines and stunts.

For all of the diligent effort she has put in and her abilities, Brigman has been selected as EAWR's Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.

Brigman, who's coached by Allison Beachum, does indeed feel that her hard work and also her entry into the school's National Honor Society chapter had led her to be named for this month's honor.

"I got into the National Honor Society and I have continued to work hard during my years of cheerleading," Brigman said.

Brigman thanked her parents and family for their encouragement in helping her achieve her success.

"I would like to thank my family for always supporting me," Brigman said. "They have always taught me to try my best and to not give up; they are my biggest supporters."

Brigman said she enjoys the competitive aspect of cheerleading.

"I have done cheerleading for five years," Brigman said. "My favorite part of the sport is competition season. I love going out on the mat with my team and showing what we have worked hard on throughout the season."

The lessons that are learned in cheerleading, as in any sport, have been very influential on Brigman.

"It has helped me develop into the person I am today by teaching me how to push myself," Brigman said, "even if times get hard. It has also opened many opportunities for me to grow as a person."

Brigman is a straight-A student, has maintained a perfect 4.0-grade point average throughout her time at EAWR, and hopes to continue cheerleading in college. She is considering SIUE, but has yet to make a final decision on where she'll go to school. Brigman plans on majoring in biology but currently hasn't decided what career path she will pursue.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

