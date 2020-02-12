ALTON - It's been said that oftentimes, people start a sport quite by accident, and develop into a very good specialist in their sport. And coed cheerleading is no exception, as senior Coleton Sebod has become a mainstay on the Alton cheerleading squad.

So much so, Sebold has been named the Riverbender.com Athlete of the Month for February 2020.

Sebold first became interested in cheerleading in the most basic way - having friends on the squad.

"This is my first year doing cheer," Sebold said. "I have friends on the team, and they wanted boys to try out, so they could compete in coed. I'm very happy that I did; it's been extremely fun."

Sebold, whose cheerleading coach is Bre Pettigrew, thanked his family for encouraging him to try out for cheerleading.

"My parents, Jennifer and Bernie, are both extremely supportive," Sebold said, "as well as my sister, Layni, and my brother, Hayden."

The Redbirds came in sixth in the recent IHSA sectional competition in Farmington, just missing out on a berth in the state competition, and Sebold feels that cheerleading, as in any other sport, teaches him lifelong skills and character.

"Playing sports has helped me develop leadership skills and character," Sebold said. "In cheer. everyone needs to be at practice, or it can be very difficult to practice your routine. It holds you accountable."

Sebold also played for the Redbirds boys soccer team in the backfield. He doesn't plan to pursue cheering in college but will be attending the University of Missouri, majoring in finance. He maintains a perfect 4.0 grade-point average while taking honors, dual credit, and AP classes.

Sebold also encouraged other boys to try out for the cheerleading squad at Alton in the future.

"Alton High needs boys for their team next year," Sebold said. "I was skeptical a first, but getting a group of friends together and doing cheer was very fun. It makes me wish I had done it earlier."

