WOOD RIVER - Senior cheerleader Taylor Harding has been involved in 14 years of training in tumbling that transferred into her role as a cheerleader. She is in her fourth year as an Oiler cheerleader and says what she enjoys the most is "bringing the school spirit to the games and competing with my cheerleading team in the winter."

Taylor thanked her mom and dad for always pushing her to be her best and that they helped get her the training she needed to improve in her sport.

"My 14 years of training in tumbling have helped me a lot with the accomplishments I have made as a cheerleader," she said. "Being put in a competitive sport at such a young age really helped me with taking criticism well to be able to improve myself."

Outside of cheer, Taylor said she likes to make art and jewelry and sell her work at local farmers' markets.

She added that being involved in sports throughout high school has allowed her to become more of a leader in all aspects of her life.

"After high school, I plan to attend a university which I am undecided on at the moment," she said. "Although I love cheering, I don’t know if I will continue my athletic career in college yet.

"I would like to major in Interior Design as well as get my real estate license while I am in college. I plan to use my artistic skills in my career to design buildings and flip houses."

Taylor is very involved in activities at East Alton-Wood River High School.

"While in high school I have completed almost every honors dual credit course, been inducted into the National Honor Society and I am a part of Renaissance," she said.

