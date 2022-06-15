Senior catcher for the Southwestern Piasa Birds Hank Bouillon.

PIASA - The Southwestern Piasa Birds senior summer league team may have lost to the visiting Gillespie Elite, but senior catcher Hank Bouillon still got some work done.

He went 3-3 with an RBI in the 11-7 setback at Schneider Park against Gillespie.

"Not bad, but I mean we still didn't win. That's the main thing," Hank said about his performance.

With the loss, the Piasa Birds are off to a 5-2 start in their summer league.

In the spring high school season, the Piasa Birds split the regular-season conference championship with Gillespie, so the two are setting the groundwork for a potential rivalry of some sort. Bouillon had an excellent spring season for the Birds. Bouillon is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

"That's our motivation for next year," Hank said about splitting the South Central Conference with the Miners.

Head coach Brain Hanslow mentioned that his team has some big shoes to fill with the departure of his senior class, but Hank is confident that his guys will step up.

"We lost four seniors, and they're all good guys, but we got our best two pitchers back and they're both juniors," Hank said. "So, I think we'll make another run at the conference title."

Hank Bouillon and the Piasa Birds will be back in action at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, in a double-header against Jerseyville at Schneider Park.

