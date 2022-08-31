GLEN CARBON – The second home game of his senior year didn’t go as hoped for the captain of the boys' soccer team Owen Terrell. The Griffins lost 6-0 to a very good Triad team, but Terrell knows his team gave it everything they had.

“We tried our best and sometimes our best isn’t enough,” he said after the game.

He’s the team’s leading goal scorer with three on the season. He had some chances against the Knights but couldn’t convert.

He’s just happy to still be captaining his team, win or lose.

He had a really great answer when asked what being a captain means to him.

“It’s a pretty big responsibility. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to have since my freshman year looking up to my upperclassman. Now that I have it, I know I have some big shoes to fill and it’s just really important that I keep my head, lift my teammates up, and make sure we still have a positive energy on the field.”

That’s about as wholesome as it gets. Owen’s dream came through and now he is becoming a great team leader. He’s a selfless player and person and everything he does is for the team.

He’s doing all this while coming back from a pretty serious injury. He only played in three games in his junior year due to tearing some ligaments in his hip early on in the season.

Terrell is the Byron, Carlson, Petri, and Kalb Male Athlete of the Month for Father McGivney Catholic.

It’s hard coming back from any injury, especially something like that in such a physical sport like soccer, but he’s all cleared and healthy now and that’s all that matters for him.

He’s looking forward to trying to end his senior season on a high note saying that he’s just going to keep bringing the high energy and trying to be the best that he can be.

