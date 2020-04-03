PIASA --- Senior bowler Tucker Mayhew enjoyed a very successful season on the boys bowling team at Piasa Southwestern High School in the recently completed year.

Along the way, he was honored for achieving top games and averages in the Riverbender Bowling Conference, and in the IHSA regional tournament at Tri-County Bowl in Jerseyville, held on Jan. 18, Mayhew rolled a six-game series of 972, saving his high game for last with a 175 in helping the Piasa Birds finish seventh as a team.

For his accomplishments on the lanes in the 2019-20 season, Mayhew has been named his school's Riverbender.com Male Athlete of the Month for March, 2020.

During the season, Mayhew, who's head coach is Ervin Mayhew, accomplished much on the lanes for Southwestern. He had the conference's third-highest average during the season with an 188, while also having the league's fourth-highest series with a three-game set of 672, and the fifth-highest game of the year with a 247.

Mayhew was an important part of the Piasa Birds' team this season, and is one of two seniors who will be graduating this year.

