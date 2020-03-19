ROXANA - Senior bowler Taylor Campbell helped lead Roxana High School's girls bowling team to a historic season, going undefeated in the Southern Illinois Bowling Conference this past season for the first time, averaging 171 with a high game of 214 and a high series of 565 during the season.

For those accomplishments, Campbell has been named the Riverbender.com Female Athlete of the Month at Roxana High for March 2020.

Campbell, who bowled for head coach Brian Kassing and assistant coach Jim Wonders, has been a four-year mainstay for the Shells, and also helped to recruit many of her teammates as well. Her efforts paid off during the 2019-20 season.

"After competing for this team for four years, I have been able to assist my team from the beginning," Campbell said. "Though having been able to recruit my team of nine, these ladies have worked extremely hard this summer and this season to make this team what it is. Together, we have been named the undefeated conference champions of this season. Individually, I have reached the second-place spot in the conference with a 171 highest average, a 214 highest game, and a 565 highest series. I was also awarded the Most Valuable Player."

Campbell thanked the people who have helped her achieved much in bowling, including her family and her teammates.

"I would like to thank those that have always supported me," Campbell said. "My parents, Nana, Papa Dave, my brothers Drew and Kyle, Grandma Karen, and of course, my amazingly talented teammates."

Campbell bowled for the Shells all four years in high school and enjoyed the bond she felt with her teammates.

"I have played all four years of high school, and I find that the bond of this team is what truly makes us the best team around," Campbell said. "Along with the many great times we shared, our compassion for the sport and this team makes it hard to leave behind."

The life lesson learned as being a part of the Shell team will serve Campbell very well as she goes on through life.

"As a very active member in my high school, I have grown to my time to that of my school and community through my involvement in clubs and organizations," Campbell said. "This has really allowed me to develop a sense of awareness for leadership and organizational business skills of which I find myself drawn to."

Campbell has also succeeded in the classroom, being near the top of her class academically and being awarded a silver medallion for academic excellence. She also serves as a captain on the Shells' track team and doesn't plan on competing in college, although she's open to the opportunity. Campbell hasn't yet decided on where she'll attend college but does plan on majoring in business.

"With the desire to lead and take action in this world, I have found an interest in business, with a minor focus on travel," Campbell said.

Her hobbies include riding her bike and volunteering in her community.

"I oftentimes enjoy a nice, peaceful bike ride on a beautiful day," Campbell said, "and I love to devote my time to others, and share what an amazing life God has created with those around me."

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools.

