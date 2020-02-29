EDWARDSVILLE - Rylee Langendorf has been bowling for two years and accomplished much for Edwardsville High School. Langendorf has been named the Edwardsville High School Female Athlete of the Month for February 2020.

Langendorf, a senior, has Kimber Moscardelli as head coach.

"She (Kimber) persuaded me to join the bowling team as a sophomore," Langendorf said. "She knew I came from a family of bowlers. At that time I had never bowled except for fun.

"I would like to thank my parents and boyfriend for always being there and encouraging me to do my best. They always know how to make the game fun. I also would like to thank my brothers for always believing in me and for being proud of me."

Her high game as a senior was 265, having the first 8 strikes. She has attended sectionals twice, once with the team and this year as an individual.

"I give most my credit to my former teammate Sydney Sahuri for pushing me to be a better bowler and my dad for teaching me the game and believing in me," she said.

She likes spending time outside and taking her puppy with her places. She also enjoys tutoring math.

"Being involved in sports has taught me that hard work pays off and no matter the situation to always give it my best."

She will be attending Kaskaskia College on a softball scholarship. She hopes to keep bowling for fun and join a league in her free time. She wants to major in education.

"I am on the National Honor Society and I have been on the high honor roll at Edwardsville for 10 consecutive quarters."

She also plays softball as a catcher and a third baseman for the Tigers.

Something fun that she would like to share: "I went into bowling not knowing anything about it and became a way better bowler than I expected."

