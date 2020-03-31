PIASA - Kyleigh Hallows, a senior on the girls bowling team at Piasa Southwestern High School, enjoyed a successful senior year during the 2019-20 season, earning many Riverbender Conference honors, and climaxing her season with a six-game series of 891 at the IHSA regional tournament at Jerseyville's Tri-County Bowl, having a high game of 198 as the Piasa Birds came in 11th in the tournament.

For her accomplishments during the season, Hallows was named her school's Riverbender.com female Athlete of the Month for March, 2020.

Hallows, who bowled for head coach Ervin Mayhew, was one of three seniors on this year's team, and during the campaign, bowled the third-highest score of the conference season at 204, and also had both the fifth-highest average at 143, and the fifth-highest series, rolling a 540 set for three games during the year.

In the regional, Hallows averaged 149 for the six games, finishing in the top 35 in the individual standings for the Piasa Birds.

Hallows was an important member of the bowling team at Southwestern, along with her fellow seniors, and will be missed tremendously.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools.

