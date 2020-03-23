JERSEY - Tucker Shalley is a versatile, all-around student-athlete at Jersey Community High School.

Shalley, a senior basketball player, is the March Male Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

Shalley was coached by Panthers' head boys mentor Stote Reeder.

“I would like to thank my parents and sister for always supporting me with everything I do as well as my very busy schedule. I believe that this award was given to me because of my level of performance regarding the end of the basketball season, two 30-point games and a 25-point game.”

Shalley has been playing basketball since he could remember and the best thing he likes about basketball is my family he has developed with his teammates.

Shalley also plays baseball for the Panthers. He is a pitcher and will be pitching for the University of Illinois and will study kinesiology.

